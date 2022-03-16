Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Makes New $6.59 Million Investment in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 139,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,000. Apellis Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.5% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 77,317 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,848. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.29 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

