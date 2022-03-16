Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $162.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -1.53. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Athersys by 47.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Athersys by 29.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Athersys by 439.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

