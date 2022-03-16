Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Issues Earnings Results

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,660. The stock has a market cap of $815.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.61. Atlanticus has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $91.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $304,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 592.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATLC. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

