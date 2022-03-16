Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 4,110,000 shares. Currently, 19.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 659,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $97.13.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $199,000.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.