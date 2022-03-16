Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atotech by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
Atotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.
