AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATRC. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $59.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.13. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $169,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock worth $557,029. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter worth $21,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $1,391,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in AtriCure by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

