Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $763.00

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $763.00, but opened at $746.72. Atrion shares last traded at $722.10, with a volume of 32 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $670.20.

Get Atrion alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.