AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ AEYE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,358. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.99.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 63.95% and a negative net margin of 57.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AudioEye will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

