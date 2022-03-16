Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $22,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 308,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE AGR opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

