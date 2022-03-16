Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AGR stock remained flat at $$44.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after buying an additional 116,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avangrid by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Avangrid by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 673,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 64,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

