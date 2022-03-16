Avast (LON:AVST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $644.48

Avast Plc (LON:AVST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 644.48 ($8.38) and last traded at GBX 639.65 ($8.32), with a volume of 107348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 641.80 ($8.35).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.35) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 501 ($6.51).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 618.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 599.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Avast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

