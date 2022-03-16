Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Sells $761,530.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ACLS traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. 716,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,813. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.53.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
