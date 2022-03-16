Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXLA. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Axcella Health stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

In other Axcella Health news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.