AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 36.3% in February

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXIM opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses on the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm is also involved in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

