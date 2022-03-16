AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 36.3% in February

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AXIM opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.22.
About AXIM Biotechnologies
