Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Banc of California by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 545.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 163,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 137,984 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Banc of California during the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Banc of California by 140.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 18.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

