Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Price Target Lowered to €3.10 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.80 ($4.18) to €3.10 ($3.41) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco BPM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC upgraded Banco BPM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Banco BPM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Banco BPM stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. Banco BPM has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

