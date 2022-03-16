Bank of America Upgrades BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) to “Buy”

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

NYSE BRP opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.79. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.36.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $248,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,617 shares of company stock worth $621,428. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

