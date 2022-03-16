Bank of America Upgrades BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) to “Buy”

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.
NYSE BRP opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.79. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.36.
In related news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $248,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,617 shares of company stock worth $621,428. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
