Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Price Target Cut to €5.80

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.60 ($7.25) to €5.80 ($6.37) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.59) to €7.00 ($7.69) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

