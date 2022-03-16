Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $24,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Trupanion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.74. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.27 and a beta of 2.09.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $115,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $324,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,216,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

