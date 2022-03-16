Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 400 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $24,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,343,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AMERCO by 770.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,671,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in AMERCO by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 19,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMERCO by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,721,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $612.64 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $523.94 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $612.97 and its 200-day moving average is $671.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

