Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $24,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,713 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

