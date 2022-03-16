Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $22,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPO. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 11.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 115,420.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NPO opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

NPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

