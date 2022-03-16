Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP Kenneth William Johnson Sells 2,900 Shares

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BANR traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,883. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Banner Co. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Banner in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.