Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick Purchases 33,045 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) Director Zachary Levenick acquired 33,045 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $128,214.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Zachary Levenick acquired 15,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Zachary Levenick acquired 12,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $83,875.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Zachary Levenick acquired 20,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $137,400.00.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $213.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.41. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNED shares. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter worth about $105,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

