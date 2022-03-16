Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.10.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research cut their target price on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

