Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €58.00 by UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.53 ($85.20).

BAS stock opened at €53.82 ($59.14) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Basf has a 12 month low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($80.09).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

