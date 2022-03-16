Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.27%.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 33,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 604,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAX. StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

