Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €125.00 ($137.36) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($131.87) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.33 ($115.75).

Shares of ETR BMW traded up €0.89 ($0.98) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €75.32 ($82.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €90.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.57. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a one year high of €100.42 ($110.35). The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

