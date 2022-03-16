Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($98.90) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($121.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.33 ($115.75).

Shares of BMW stock traded up €0.89 ($0.98) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €75.32 ($82.77). 2,601,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($110.35). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €90.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.57.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

