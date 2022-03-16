Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €111.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €111.00 ($121.98) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.33 ($115.75).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW stock opened at €75.32 ($82.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a one year high of €100.42 ($110.35). The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion and a PE ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €87.57.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.