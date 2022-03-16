BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BBQ had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.77%. BBQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.450 EPS.

BBQ stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. BBQ has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

Get BBQ alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.26% of BBQ worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBQ. TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.