Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.15% from the stock’s current price.

SKIN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

SKIN stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after buying an additional 4,370,217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $106,826,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 21,048.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $56,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

