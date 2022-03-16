Beazley’s (BEZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.93) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 531 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 484.56 ($6.30).

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 413.70 ($5.38) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 469.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 428.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.79) and a one year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.71).

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total transaction of £31,911.81 ($41,497.80).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

