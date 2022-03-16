BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

BRBR opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.92 million, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

