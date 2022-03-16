Belt Market Cap Achieves $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.37 or 0.06608076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,844.22 or 1.00246939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00039531 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

