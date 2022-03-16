Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics has raised its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.01. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $633.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

