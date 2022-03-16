Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Equities research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXPD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $97.37 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.10.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,403,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after acquiring an additional 573,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

