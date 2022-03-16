Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.52 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

BNFT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,118. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $330.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

