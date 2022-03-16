Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.52 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.
BNFT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,118. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $330.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.
