Benin Management CORP Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

SLB opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

