Benin Management CORP Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 959,651 shares of company stock worth $889,772,464. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $801.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $911.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $933.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $805.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

