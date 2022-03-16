Benin Management CORP Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Benin Management CORP decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.6% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $192.03 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.15. The company has a market capitalization of $522.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

