Benin Management CORP Takes $216,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $222.13 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

