Benin Management CORP Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Electric by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.47.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

