Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up to $4.22

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.48. Benson Hill shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 2,001 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHIL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at $17,043,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 746.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,979 shares during the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

