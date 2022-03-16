Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up to $4.22

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.48. Benson Hill shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 2,001 shares traded.
Several analysts have weighed in on BHIL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)
Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.
