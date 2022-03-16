Berenberg Bank Lowers International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 150

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.34) to GBX 150 ($1.95) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.39) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.47) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.21) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.54 ($2.63).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

LON IAG opened at GBX 138.36 ($1.80) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.87 billion and a PE ratio of -2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 156.10.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.