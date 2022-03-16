Berenberg Bank Raises Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Price Target to CHF 170.80

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from CHF 161.50 to CHF 170.80 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bâloise in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BLHEF stock opened at $158.25 on Monday. Bâloise has a 1 year low of $149.55 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.26.

Bâloise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

