Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FDP stock opened at GBX 1,588 ($20.65) on Tuesday. First Derivatives has a 12 month low of GBX 1,276.14 ($16.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,995 ($38.95). The firm has a market cap of £441.61 million and a PE ratio of 545.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,605.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,986.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64.

In other news, insider Seamus Keating bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,735 ($22.56) per share, for a total transaction of £98,895 ($128,602.08).

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

