BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.81) price target on the stock.

BHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.76) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.91) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.26) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.51) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,332.50 ($30.33).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,472.50 ($32.15) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.08) and a one year high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,477.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,195.36. The firm has a market cap of £125.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.89%.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

