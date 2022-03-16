BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 4186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Specifically, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,683. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 172.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 70.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 19.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

