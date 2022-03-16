Billington (LON:BILN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $252.19

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.19 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.32). Billington shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.25), with a volume of 3,565 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £32.34 million and a P/E ratio of 20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 252.19.

Billington Company Profile (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

